MSME policy ready for release after extensive consultations
In the Union budget for FY24, the finance minister has allocated a record ₹22,138 crore for the MSMEs ministry, higher than the revised estimate of ₹15,628 crore for the current fiscal year.
New Delhi: The national policy on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is ready for release, having completed a protracted stakeholder consultation, a top government official said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×