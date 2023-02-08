MSME policy ready for release after extensive consultations

Minister of state for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said the sector is set to witness high growth thanks to various government schemes launched over the years. Verma added that the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme has helped MSMEs survive the covid shocks. “We must manufacture locally, and local items should be used by our industry too. Our MSMEs should go global, which will lead to new India. Our economy in 2014 was in 10th position globally. But now, by 2022, our economy has reached the fifth position," Verma said.

