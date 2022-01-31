MSMEs backbone of economy, 13.5 lakh businesses availed ECLGS: President Kovind

“Along with large companies, our small and medium enterprises have a critical role in India’s prosperity. Our MSMEs have been the backbone of our economy, and a driver of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. In order to protect MSMEs from crisis and ensure adequate availability of credit during the Corona period, the government started a scheme for guaranteed collateral free loans of ₹3 lakh crore. It is evident from the recent studies that this scheme has given a fresh lease of life to 13,50,000 MSME units and also secured 1 crore 50 lakh jobs."