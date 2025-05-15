MSMEs call for relaxations in the new FEMA regulations for exports and imports
Manas Pimpalkhare , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 15 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryTypically, the smallest of these businesses don't even have enough financial resources to legally contest challenges in case they fail to meet the compliance burden.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : Small businesses are calling for relaxations in proposed regulations for exports and imports under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema), saying a one-size-fits-all solution would disadvantage them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less