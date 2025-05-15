Moreover, the draft regulations came as the sector was adjusting to new criteria set by the Union government to categorize MSMEs.

Starting 2025-26, the government raised the investment and turnover limits for all three categories. According to the new definitions, micro businesses can invest up to ₹2.5 crore in plant and machinery and have an annual turnover of up to ₹10 crore. Their earlier limits were ₹1 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively.