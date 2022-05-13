MSMEs hugely impacted by power crisis, fear job losses

Small businesses have been hit disproportionately hard by the continuing power crisis, with several having to shut operations during outages, causing production losses, and others with power backup forced to bear increased costs during the second half of April, when cuts were more frequent and prolonged, said industry executives.“Power outages lead to loss of production opportunities and the usage of power backups nearly doubles the cost of power," said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (Fisme). He said the cost of power soars to ₹12–13 per unit in case of power backups from the ₹4–6 per unit generally charged by distribution companies.

