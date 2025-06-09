India explores MSP reset to boost pulse output
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 09 Jun 2025, 08:39 PM IST
Centre plans to align MSP for tur, urad, and masur with demand trends and procurement to incentivize farmers, cut the import bill, and push for self-reliance in key pulses.
The Centre is exploring a plan to review the formula it uses to calculate the minimum support price (MSP) for key pulses such as tur (arhar), urad (black gram), chana (gram), and masur (lentil), four people familiar with the matter told Mint on condition of anonymity.
