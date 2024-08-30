Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Muhammed Yunus-led Bangladesh govt taps IMF, World Bank, other financial institutions for $8 billion funding

Livemint

The Muhammed Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has shifted its focus to economic issues, tapping financial institutions such as the IMF, World Bank and ADB for up to $8 billion in funding.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus (C) is sworn in as the chief adviser of the new interim government of Bangladesh in Dhaka on August 8, 2024, as President Mohammed Shahabuddin (L) administers the oath taking ceremony.

Bangladesh has approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other international lenders for loans worth $8 billion, Hindustan Times reported.

With Nobel laureate and noted economist Muhammed Yunus, leading Bangladesh's interim government, the recently troubled country has sought to steer away from the “revolution" and instead seek aid from financial institutions to navigate the economic crisis, it added.

Notably, the country at present has over $100 billion of external debt and needs $3 billion from the IMF to repay foreign liabilities and another $300 million towards flood rehabilitation, the report said.

The report added that an IMF team is likely to visit Dhaka in October to "hold talks" with the interim government.

This is a developing story, more updates are coming…

