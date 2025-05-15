Mukesh Ambani meets Donald Trump and Emir of Qatar in Doha | WATCH

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday met President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha.

The high-profile meeting reflects Ambani's growing influence in global business and diplomacy. Over the years, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund made major investments in several Reliance ventures.

While business discussions are off the table, his oil-to-retail conglomerate has businesses closely tied to decisions of the US President.

Reliance had last year secured waivers from the US to resume importing crude oil from Venezuela. It however had to stop that in March following Trump authorising a 25 per cent tariff on countries buying the South American country's oil.

Reliance also sells fuels like gasoline made from crude oil bought from countries such as Russia into the American market.

Ambani and Trump family ties Ambani also maintains strong business ties with major U.S. tech companies such as Google and Meta. The meeting could further strengthen international partnerships and investment prospects for Reliance Industries.

Ambani and his wife Nita had attended Trump's second inauguration in January. They were also part of the select 100 who attended an intimate candlelit dinner with Trump a day prior to the inauguration.

At the dinner, the two had met Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha as well, sources said.

Ambanis share close ties with the Trump family.

US and Qatar ink deals worth $243.5 billion During the Doha visit, President Trump announced several agreements with Qatar valued at over $243.5 billion, alongside a broader economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion.

Signed during a visit to Qatar, the deals include sectors from aviation and energy to defence and quantum technology. Highlighting a landmark Boeing-GE Aerospace sale to Qatar Airways--Boeing's largest-ever widebody order--the agreements are expected to support over 1 million US jobs and deepen strategic cooperation between Washington and Doha.