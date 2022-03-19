The restaurant chains and other multinational companies said in recent securities filings that they are analyzing complicated new Treasury Department rules. The regulations, which limit when companies can claim U.S. tax credits for paying foreign taxes, were released in December and are now in effect.

Companies are just beginning to get a sense of which foreign tax credits they may no longer claim and how the rules affect their profits. Analysts say many more companies are likely to provide details on how the rules affect their financial statements and disclose any impact in first-quarter earnings reports that are due out this spring.

Tax lawyers expect operations in certain regions, like Latin America, to take the hardest hit, because they are outside the U.S. tax treaty network and impose taxes that can be structured somewhat differently from U.S. income taxes. Brazil, an emerging consumer market that has been attractive to U.S. companies, could be particularly affected because its tax system differs from many others.

Yum Brands Inc., which owns the Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC brands and has 353 stores in Brazil, told investors that it expects the changes to require the company to start using accumulated foreign tax credits and pay additional future cash taxes.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc., which hasn’t detailed how the rules could affect its finances, has been focusing on Brazil. It had 122 Outback Steakhouse locations there at the end of 2021, up from 109 a year earlier. Restaurant Brands International, which has 893 Burger Kings in Brazil, called the rules “exceedingly complex," and said it is studying them.

The companies declined to comment beyond their securities filings. Trade groups that represent large multinational companies—such as the U.S. Council for International Business, the Alliance for Competitive Taxation and the National Foreign Trade Council—have asked the Biden administration to delay or reconsider the rules.

The effects “seem unintended or underappreciated by the regulation drafters, and will further destabilize the fundamental international tax rules that apply to U.S. companies and jeopardize the ability of U.S. companies to compete with multinationals based in other countries," the NFTC wrote this month to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The rules say the government is responding to the proliferation of what it calls “novel extraterritorial taxes," such as European digital-services taxes that might otherwise be claimed as foreign tax credits. A Treasury Department spokeswoman declined to comment further.

The foreign tax credit is different from other tax breaks. It isn’t necessarily intended to give companies a tax incentive but to prevent double taxation. The idea is that U.S. companies shouldn’t have to pay U.S. income tax on profits after already paying a foreign income tax.

When the foreign tax credit is too hard to claim, companies can face foreign and domestic taxes on the same income. But there is a balance. If the foreign tax credit is too easy for companies to claim, foreign governments can raise their own taxes, collect revenue and know that the U.S. government will absorb the cost through the credit.

The companies’ gripes stem from a regulation originally intended to help businesses. Multinational companies and the U.S. government have been alarmed for years as governments in Europe and elsewhere imposed taxes on digital services based on revenue of technology giants, not net profits subject to income taxes.

The rules were designed to ensure that those new taxes—criticized by the Trump and Biden administrations—weren’t eligible for U.S. foreign tax credits. That might hurt companies in the short run but build pressure for an international agreement to replace those taxes with a coordinated system.

But as the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service wrote the rules, particularly the final version, they reshaped definitions about which foreign taxes qualify for the foreign tax credit and which don’t. The rules prevent credits for taxes that don’t look like the U.S. income tax or have some of its key features.

“I’m not surprised that they sort of went into it as a catchall," said Patrick Driessen, who was an economist at the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. He said the administration was appropriately trying to protect the U.S. tax base but that he expected companies’ complaints to yield some delay or accommodation by the government.

“They just went way overboard and caught—whether intentionally or not—a number of other taxes that have been creditable for forever," said Rafic Barrage, a partner at law firm Baker & McKenzie LLP.

The rules could make Brazil less attractive to companies. Its tax system’s rules for internal company payments rely on principles different from the U.S. tax code, and that gap is likely to result in companies not getting a credit, lawyers and analysts say. Brazil’s government has for years been contemplating making changes to its tax code, and the Brazilian revenue service said it is still studying the U.S. rules.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been working to bring the country’s tax rules in line with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development standards as part of the country’s efforts to join the organization. Meanwhile, some Brazilian tax lawyers see an opportunity in the new rules: There is now an effort to sell U.S. companies new tax-reducing strategies in the country.

In addition, some levies such as withholding taxes on royalties might not be eligible for the foreign tax credit. Those are particularly common for companies that operate in countries where the U.S. doesn’t have a tax treaty—such as many Latin American and African countries.

“The government was rightly concerned with the proliferation of various taxes that the [U.S.] ended up subsidizing through the foreign tax credit system," said Craig Hillier, a principal at accounting firm EY who advises multinational corporations. “Some taxes got swept up and may no longer be creditable."

Other companies mentioning the regulations in filings include Perrigo Co. PLC, a pharmaceutical company, and Brink’s Co., the security company that moves cash and manages ATMs. Brink’s said it expects it will no longer be able to get some tax credits, particularly for royalty and services payments from Latin America.

“If all of a sudden you tell U.S. companies: ‘For a third of your customers around the world, you’re going to be taxed twice on the profits,’ that could have pretty significant blowback," said Daniel Bunn, vice president of global projects at the Tax Foundation, a Washington group that generally favors lower rates and fewer tax breaks.

—Samantha Pearson in São Paulo contributed to this article.

