Business News/ Economy / Q2 inflation to average well above 6%, says RBI

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:59 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

RBI raised its Q2FY24 inflation forecast by 100 basis points to 6.2%, leading to an overall revision in FY24 forecast to 5.4%.

The comments in the article come after the 14 August data showed headline retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, significantly higher than economists’ expectations. (Mint)

Mumbai: Inflation is set to average “well above" 6% in the second quarter, according to the RBI’s August bulletin published on Thursday.

“The incidence of supply shocks is not over—elevation in vegetable prices has extended into the first half of August. Accordingly, headline inflation is expected to average well above 6% in the second quarter," said a State of the Economy article in the bulletin.

To be sure, the views expressed in the article do not reflect the central bank’s official stance.

RBI also raised its Q2FY24 inflation forecast by 100 basis points to 6.2%, leading to an overall revision in FY24 forecast to 5.4%.

“The vulnerability of the economy to recurring incidence of vegetable price shocks, especially ahead of and during the monsoon, warrants major reforms in perishable supply chains covering transportation networks, warehousing and storage technologies, and value addition processes that damp the amplitude of these swings," said the article.

The article acknowledged that both the monetary and fiscal policy measures undertaken so far have helped in reducing the impact of prices pressures. Households therefore expect inflation to edge down over the year, as reflected in the latest round of the consumer confidence survey.

“In the absence of these policy responses, the inflation outlook would have been far more adverse The commitment to remain anti-inflationary should quell threats to macroeconomic stability and help anchor expectations," the article added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:59 PM IST
