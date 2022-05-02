BENGALURU : Mumbai city saw a 30% fall in property sale registrations of 11,744 units in April, compared to 16,726 units in March, contributing over ₹738 crore to the state revenue.

However, the number of units registered in April 2022 was the best in a decade for the month of April, said property advisory Knight Frank India. Around 55% registrations were in the price band of above ₹1 crore while in terms of apartment size, mid-sized homes (between 500-1000 sq ft) were the most preferred category of property registered during the month.

On a year-on-year basis, number of homes registered in April 2022 rose from 10,136 in the corresponding month in 2021. Both were preceded by record high March months. March 2021 gained traction as it marked the end of the stamp duty waiver in Maharashtra, while March 2022 saw higher sales as it was the last month before introduction of the additional 1% metro cess.

The Maharashtra government in March said that it will once again start levying the metro cess on property purchases in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur.

“It is heartening to see the continuous momentum of property sales, which has helped April 2022 register a decadal best performance for its corresponding months. The state government has continued to gain in terms of revenue. Even while outflows towards property purchase have increased due to metro cess, other factors like prices, home loan rates, household income and savings, financial security etc. have remained stable, encouraging buyers to conclude their purchases. We expect these sentiments to continue despite cautions of rising inflation and geo-political challenges as home ownership is considered a safety net against such challenge," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.