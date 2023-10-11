Muni Funds That Use Borrowed Money Take a Big Hit
Closed-end municipal-bond funds are suffering from rising interest rates.
Some municipal-bond funds are suffering their worst stretch since the 2008-09 financial crisis, an acute example of how two years of rising interest rates have slammed investors’ portfolios.
Closed-end municipal-bond funds have been particularly hard-hit because they often use borrowed money to invest in fixed-rate, long-term bonds sold by state and local governments. The leverage helps boost the returns from debt that is ultrasafe, but pays relatively little interest.
That worked for much of the past decade until rates started rising. Now, short-term borrowing is becoming more expensive while the market value of older, lower-yielding bonds in the mutual funds is falling.
The structure of these funds is also working against them. Unlike with traditional, open-end mutual funds, closed-end fund investors can’t easily cash out their shares, and managers can’t sell additional shares. Instead, investors trade closed-end funds shares between themselves. Managers therefore generally have little cash to add newer, higher- yielding bonds that would make the funds more appealing to today’s investors.
“Munis have this double whammy," said Sangeeta Marfatia, senior closed-end fund strategist at UBS. “Their borrowing costs have gone up, their underlying bonds have gone down, and the combination of that is what’s crushing them."
Fallout from higher rates has hit stocks, home purchases and capital investment by big companies. Before last year, bond prices had never declined for two years in a row in the history of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index, which goes back to 1976.
Muni closed-end funds returned an average of minus 7.69% including price changes and distribution payments in the first three quarters of 2023, according to Morningstar Direct. That compares to returns of minus 1.38% and minus 1.21% on Bloomberg indexes tracking the performance of municipal bonds and the broader bond market, respectively.
U.S. closed-end funds held $252 billion in assets at the end of 2022 compared with $28.6 trillion in open-end funds, according to the Investment Company Institute. Retirees like the steady monthly distributions the funds pay out with income from the stocks, bonds or bank loans they invest in. Muni closed-end funds offer an additional perk: returns exempt from federal and often state income taxes.
Muni investors prized leveraged funds during a decade of low yields. Two years of rising rates have turned that calculus on its head. Short-term tax-exempt borrowing costs have climbed above 4% at times this year, the Sifma Municipal Swap Index shows, higher than the interest rate on some of the older bonds in closed-end fund portfolios. At the same time, the market value of those older bonds is dropping, thanks to the availability of newer, higher-interest bonds.
Some closed-end funds are now reducing leverage, Marfatia found in a recent report. That move—selling assets to pay back a portion of the funds’ borrowing—can be a way to rein in losses. Sometimes, however, falling asset values force fund managers to cut leverage to keep from running afoul of regulatory caps on how much they can borrow relative to the value of their underlying securities.
Selling assets to pay off borrowing in a down market means managers end up unloading them at ultralow prices and lose the chance to recover if and when the securities rebound. That is one reason muni closed-end fund losses were so severe during the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Not all closed-end funds are suffering the way muni funds are. Those that contain floating-rate debt are somewhat insulated from rising borrowing costs. Many funds that contain stocks have experienced market gains that offset the mounting cost of their leverage. U.S. equity closed-end funds returned an average of 3.93% in the first three quarters of 2023, according to Morningstar Direct.
But for muni closed-end funds, losses are again hitting investors’ wallets. Over the past two years, dozens of those funds have cut their monthly distributions, often repeatedly. For some funds, those payments are now approaching crisis-era levels.
A shareholder who owns 10,000 shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund, for example, would have received a $620 monthly distribution in October 2022 but $455 in October 2023. Seven of BlackRock’s leveraged muni closed-end funds cut distributions by between 8% and 16% in the first three quarters of this year and are trading at their lowest prices since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Investors who want out face another painful reality. They must accept whatever price other investors are willing to pay for their shares, even though that could be far less than the market value of the muni bonds the fund contains. Today many muni closed-end funds are trading at around 15% less than the value of their underlying bonds, according to data from Morningstar Direct.
In a few cases, the widening gulf between the market price of closed-end fund shares and the net asset value has led to investor activism. The hedge fund Saba Capital Management has been buying up shares in closed-end funds run by BlackRock and other managers, and in June sued the managers over shareholder voting rights.
The hedge fund aims to elect outsiders to the funds’ boards and push for changes that could bring the price close to the underlying value. Those could include converting the funds to open-ended portfolios or selling the assets they contain and giving the money to shareholders.
Others see the spread between muni prices and closed-end fund share prices as an opportunity. Jason Cole, a certified financial planner in Mount Laurel, N.J., encourages clients to consider keeping 10% to 20% of their muni portfolios in closed-end funds. He said the current discounts make it a good time to stock up on well-managed funds.
“You are taking a little bit more risk," Cole said. “But if you’re buying them at a wide enough discount and you don’t need that liquidity, well, eventually that discount will narrow."
