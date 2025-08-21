‘Muted private capex’ a cause of concern for India's growth; Q1 FY26 GDP likely to grow at 6.8-7.0% — SBI Research

India's muted private investment or capital expenditure (capex) is expected to become a 'major source of concern' for the nation's sustainable growth, predicted SBI Research in its research report released on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

"A major source of concern for sustainable growth is the muted private capex," said SBI Research in its recent report.

The research agency also highlighted that the peak elasticity of the government's capex to GDP was at 1.17, which indicated that private investment must 'complement' public investment to steer the economy in a higher sustainable growth path.

"Private investors need to hold the baton NOW, going GLO-CALLY competitive as Apostles of Growth 2.0 world over," said the firm in its report.

India's Q1 FY26 GDP expectations In its report, SBI Research also predicted that the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2025-26 will be between 6.8% and 7.0%.

Also Read | India overtakes China in smartphone exports to US — details here

The report also highlighted that the 50 leading indicators of India for the consumption and demand show a slight moderation in the first quarter growth, compared to the January-December quarter growth.

“GDP Growth as per SBI composite leading indicator (CLI) based on monthly data shows a slight downtick in economic activity in Q1,” said the research agency.

SBI on India's Inflation The research agency also cited the fall in vegetable prices in India which led to the central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cutting its inflation forecast for the 2025-26 fiscal year to 3.1%, compared to their earlier 3.7% expectations.

“The number remains prey to volatility, and excessive and unseasonal rains in some parts of the country are driving up vegetable prices in the past few days,” said the analysts at SBI Research, broadly aligning with the RBI on the nation's retail inflation.

India's CPI dropped to a eight-year low in June 2025 over the easing food prices in the nation despite the 'buoyant' core inflation.

“Food inflation is expected to be benign in FY26, with forecast of plentiful monsoon aiding sumptuous sowing pace,” according to the research report.

On the backdrop of RBI's guidance, the research agency expects a 25 basis point cut in the benchmark interest rates in the future RBI monetary policy decision.

“We anticipate future policy decisions to be data-driven, with at max ~25bps of additional rate cuts,” they said.