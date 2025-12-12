Investments trends shift from deposits to markets. Here's where Indians put their money in 2025

Mutual fund investment in India, is expected to exceed ₹300 lakh crore of assets under management (AUM) over the next 10 years, global consultancy firm Bain and trading platform Groww's ‘How India Invests 2025’ report showed.

The growth will largely be due to existing investors' sustained activity, combined with continued increase in household penetration of investment attitudes, especially in B30 cities. Here, B30 or Beyond 30, are those ranked beyond the top 30 cities as per the MF AUMs, according to the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). They include cities such as Chandigarh and Pune among others.

Advertisement

How India Invests 2025 — What does the data show? The Bain report said that Indian households are witnessing “structural transformation” in wealth with a shift from traditional savings to capital markets-linked investments.

Noting that in this shift, mutual funds (MFs) and direct equities “have emerged as the fastest-growing asset classes, outpacing deposits, with growth driven by increasing financial literacy, robust market performance, strong regulatory support, and a proliferation of digital-first investing platforms”.

In comparison to developed economies, however, India still trails when its comes to cumulative capital market assets.

Despite seeing large growth, MFs and equity allocations comprise only 15-20% of household investable assets, compared to 50-60% in Canada and the United States.

However, the conclusion drawn was optimistic, with the report adding that the current low penetration indicates space for further growth. Why is Mutual Fund AUM projected to exceed ₹ 300 lakh crore in 10 years? The report noted that over the next 10 years, it expects mutual fund AUM in India to exceed ₹300 lakh crore, as existing and new investors sustain and increase penetration in B30 cities. “This growth can be attributed to an expansion of digitally enabled mutual fund distributors, registered investment advisers, and regulatory support for accessibility and awareness,” it added.

Advertisement

For direct equity holdings, the numbers are expected to reach ₹250 lakh crore, largely due to “shift from short-term speculative investing to long-term wealth creation”.

The report credited a “digitally native, demographically diverse investor base” for the shift in investment attitude, noting that in the past five years, digital platforms accounted for around 80% of direct equity investors and approximately 35% of mutual fund investors. It added that there has been a “consistent shift from speculative trading in direct equities to long-term mutual fund investing through systematic investment plans (SIPs)”.

Among various segment, salaried individuals had the highest allocation to MFs via SIPs, while business owners skewed more towards direct equities. In demographics, data showed that GenZ investors tend “to be more reactive to market movements, while salaried Gen X investors exhibit more steady behavior”.

Advertisement

Paradigm shift: How has India's investing mindset changed? As per the report, by FY25 end, total Indian household wealth was between ₹1,300-1,400 lakh crore, up 13% over the past five years.

Mutual Funds Among these, mutual fund AUM for individuals reached ₹ 41 lakh crore during the same period, with growth primarily attributed to an increase in household penetration, from 5–6% to 10–11% over the last five years.

41 lakh crore during the same period, with growth primarily attributed to an increase in household penetration, from 5–6% to 10–11% over the last five years. Growing confidence in equity-based funds and SIPs and rising financial literacy have been key to this growth.

Individuals’ mutual fund AUM are expected to continue their rapid growth, exceeding ₹ 300 lakh crore in the next 10 years, driven by both penetration increase and rising per household AUM.

300 lakh crore in the next 10 years, driven by both penetration increase and rising per household AUM. Meanwhile, household penetration is expected to double to ~20%, with growth coming primarily from mass market and mass affluent segments in top cities and from affluent and mass affluent segments in Tier-2+ cities.

Growth in investment participation will come from increasing regulatory support and awareness, strong performance of mutual funds, adoption of retirement-focused schemes, a growing distributor base, and adoption of digital platforms.

Per-household AUM growth typically shows a five to 10 year lag vs. household penetration, based on the history of developed markets like the US and Canada. With the growing salience of long-term holdings (investments held for five years or more) and the growing share of disciplined SIP-led investing, per-household AUM is expected to grow to 20%–22% over the next 10 years. Direct equity Individual direct equity holdings reached ₹ 42 lakh crore by FY25 end, due to an increase in penetration.

42 lakh crore by FY25 end, due to an increase in penetration. Dematerialized accounts grew nearly five times over the last five years, because of a post-pandemic boom in IPOs.

Factors that facilitated this include the ease of access through new-age digital players, shifting demographics in favor of younger investors, growing financial literacy, and digital public infrastructure support.

The industry is expected to reach near ₹ 250 lakh crore in the next 10 years, with more than 12 crore investors expected to enter the market. In addition to continued digitally driven penetration and strong market performance, the shift from speculative trading to long-term investing will be key to ensuring sustained industry growth.

Advertisement

5 ‘megatrends’ driving the shift toward investing New investor expansion: There is a growing segment of young and tech savvy investors in Gen Z. The segment has emerged as a significant force — the share of NSE registered investors below 30 years old increasing to ~40% in FY25 vs. ~25% in FY20. Further, there is expansion in Tier 1 cities, as 50-60% of new SIP registrations are from B30 cities.

Proliferation of new-age digital platforms: The rise of app-based platforms such as Zerodha, Upstox and Groww has made investing paperless, accessible and user-friendly, as per the report. It added that these platforms contribute ~80% of the total number of retail equity investors in India.

Government and regulatory push: A major factor is reforms initiated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which has removed the National Occupational Classification (NOC) requirement for mutual fund distributor (MFD) change. It added that scheme rationalisation, and the uniform expense cap has built trust with investors. As per the report, support for digital and physical distribution with the introduction of platforms like MFCentral and MFD Empowerment, especially for Tier-2+ regions has also helped.

The report added that growing financial literacy in regional and digital financial content (e.g., on YouTube, Instagram, and fintech apps) is making investing concepts more relatable to masses. And increased awareness push from regulators through AMFI's campaigns such as “Mutual Funds Sahi Hai” and “Bharat Nivesh Yatra” have gained significant traction.

Strong market performance led trust as the Nifty 50 and Sensex delivered 10%–15% returns, respectively, in the past 10 years, has reinforced long-term value of equity investing, as per the report. It added that MFs, particularly equity-oriented ones, have outperformed traditional fixed deposits by a wide margin over the past five years.