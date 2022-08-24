Nagaland needs good exposure to attract investment: Sitharaman

Nagaland needs good exposure to attract investment: Sitharaman1 min read . 03:45 PM IST
- While a lot of CSR funds are flowing into the state, Nagaland is yet to get as much investment as it is capable of absorbing more investment
BENGALURU: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that Nagaland required good exposure to attract investment and also pressed the need for more bank branches in districts.
BENGALURU: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that Nagaland required good exposure to attract investment and also pressed the need for more bank branches in districts.
During her three-day visit to the state in India's northeast, Sitharaman pointed out that while a lot of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds are flowing into the state, Nagaland is “yet to get as much investment, as it is capable of absorbing more investment."
During her three-day visit to the state in India's northeast, Sitharaman pointed out that while a lot of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds are flowing into the state, Nagaland is “yet to get as much investment, as it is capable of absorbing more investment."
She added that the finance ministry would like to see enough bank access in all the districts.
“The Union government carried out a complete review of how many districts benefit from the presence of banks and those that are not adequately covered, and should have a banking facility…" said Sitharaman, pointing out that banking access is important to ensure financial inclusion and that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible people.
Sitharaman also highlighted that the Centre has ensured adequate financial support to Nagaland, with tax devolution to the state rising to ₹13,782 crore in 2014-19 from ₹3,844 crore between 2009 and 2014.
She said that under the category of grants and aid, Nagaland received ₹29,483 crore in 2014-19 compared to ₹20,812 crore during 2009-14.
In the current fiscal (2022-23), the state got finance commission grants worth ₹4, 773 crore.
The finance minister said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, all states including Nagaland received special financial assistance for the development of infrastructure.
Towards infra development, the government has earmarked ₹1 trillion for all states for capital spending.
Under a new scheme, Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East (PM-DevINE), she said, Nagaland may submit capital expenditure projects worth up to ₹1, 600 crore.