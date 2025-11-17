Nara Lokesh’s $1 trillion investment target: How ‘speed of doing business’ is transforming Andhra Pradesh
N Madhavan 11 min read 17 Nov 2025, 05:56 pm IST
Summary
Tata group chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s 40-minute advice has sparked a cultural shift in Andhra Pradesh. But the state is facing off against aggressive neighbours and historical financial strain. Can Nara Lokesh repeat his father’s legacy?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Vijayawada/Chennai: Sometime in August 2024, Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh’s minister for human resources development (HRD), information technology (IT) and electronics, offered to drive Tata group chairman N. Chandrasekaran to the airport. The latter was in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s capital, to co-chair the task force for economic development of the state.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story