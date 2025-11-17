Tricky changes

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s financial problems are bothering investors. They worry whether the state would be able to honour the commitments being made when it comes to incentives. Often, investors prefer to front-load incentives such as subsidized land to avoid future payments. Experts don’t see an easy way out for the state. “After bifurcation. AP kept seeking a special package from the central government to develop a new capital and also improve its finances. But that package never came. The state has now realised that attracting investments in the only way out of the logjam," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, an economist and an expert on public finances. “But this is a tricky situation. To attract investment, considering the tough competition among states, AP has to offer big incentives. That will worsen its brittle finances even further in the near term. Their hope will be for a quick multiplier effect these investments will hopefully deliver in the medium term."