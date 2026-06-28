Modi spotlights shift to public transport, natural fertilizers amid Gulf crisis

New Delhi: Indians are increasingly using public transport and opting for carpooling, while farmers in several parts of the country are turning to natural fertilizers amid shortages caused by the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said that following his appeal to avoid foreign travel and reduce gold purchases, several people have postponed overseas holidays and chosen not to buy new gold for weddings, with some instead recycling old gold to make new jewellery.

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"In view of the prevalent war-like situation in West Asia, I had urged the countrymen on a few points. I had asked people to avoid buying gold for some time, as far as possible. I urged people to avoid holidaying abroad and encouraged carpooling. I also requested farmers to adopt chemical-free farming, protect their farmlands, and maximize the use of natural fertilizers. Friends, I am grateful to every citizen of the country; not only have they supported my appeal, they are also actively cooperating in every way," he said.

"Many families have shared their experiences with me through messages. Numerous families have decided not to buy gold for weddings in their homes this time; if the need arises, they would recycle old gold to create new jewellery. Many people have also written on social media about how they have postponed their foreign trips this time," the prime minister said, adding that people have shared many experiences regarding carpooling as well.

He said that people are making every effort to use buses and the metro, leading to savings on petrol and diesel. Similarly, reports are coming in about the increased consumption of natural fertilizers in various parts of the country he said.

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"Friends, I am happy that we Indians are facing this global crisis together. I am confident that this power of public participation will strengthen us and lead us to success."

In May, Modi had appealed for cost-cutting and energy-saving measures, including postponing gold purchases, avoiding foreign travel, and using public transport, amid an acute supply chain crisis caused by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The crisis had severely impacted the supply of energy and fertilizers, affecting the broader macroeconomic situation in the country.

Modi had urged the use of public transport and work from home, measures taken during the covid-19 pandemic.

"Petrol, diesel have become very expensive globally. It has increased significantly. It is the responsibility of all of us that the foreign exchange spent on oil should be conserved by saving petrol and diesel," Modi had said at a rally in Hyderabad on 11 May.

The prime minister also highlighted developments in indigenous manufacturing in the defence and aviation sectors. He spoke about the recently-inducted vessels in the Navy fleet including INS Sanshodhak; C-295 aircraft which has completed its maiden flight; and the Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile, which was successfully tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation this month, all indigenously-developed.

He said that 40 C-295 aircraft are being manufactured in India, and that the development will strengthen the aviation and defence sectors while also boosting MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) that supply components to them.

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