Economy
Budget to offer blueprint of reforms under Modi 3.0
Summary
- Finance minister will also outlinine measures that states must take to ease business environment, including stamp duty framework and licensing reforms for businesses, besides better financial management
New Delhi: The Union Budget for 2025-26 is expected to present a blueprint of reforms planned during Narendra Modi administration’s third term to boost investments and create jobs, besides outlining measures that states must take to ease business environment.
