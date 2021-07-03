New Delhi: In a reflection of a rebound in India's economic activity, national highways' toll collections increased to ₹2,576.28 crore in June, 21% higher than ₹2,125.16 crore recorded in May.

“With easing of lockdown in most states and increase in the movement of traffic on the Highways, the toll collection through FASTag is reaching the level recorded before the 2nd wave of Covid pandemic," the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement on Friday.

India’s highways have started getting busy again reflecting a rebound in economic activity. India has a 137,635 km of national highway network.

“Toll collection in June 2021 increased to ₹2,576.28 crore, which is around 21 percent higher than Rs. 2,125.16 crore collected in May 2021," the statement added.

Analysts believe India’s toll road projects may still register low revenue growth in the current financial year, despite the interstate and intrastate restrictions put in place to contain the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

“The toll collection across the country through FASTag touched Rs. 103.54 crore with 63.09 lakh transactions on 01st July 2021. Electronic toll collection through FASTag is operational at 780 active toll plazas across the country," the NHAI statement added.

This comes at a time when India plans to construct 40 km of highways every day in the current financial year, beating its previous daily record of 37 km that was constructed during 2019-20. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) exceeded the target for highway construction for the financial year 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic and had constructed 13,505 km of national highways till 31 March 2021.

"With around 3.48 crore users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96 percent and many toll plazas having 99% penetration. As per an estimate, FASTag will save around ₹20,000 crore per year on fuel, that will save precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well," the NHAI statement said.

India has lined up a large infrastructure capital expenditure plan with the Union budget for fiscal 2022 increasing the outlay for road transport and highways ministry to ₹1.18 trillion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.