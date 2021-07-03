National highways toll collections improve in June

This comes at a time when India plans to construct 40 km of highways every day in the current financial year, beating its previous daily record of 37 km that was constructed during 2019-20. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) exceeded the target for highway construction for the financial year 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic and had constructed 13,505 km of national highways till 31 March 2021.

