Top pension official calls for national policy to boost retirement coverage

New Delhi: A national pension policy could boost India’s retirement coverage and, in turn, help channelise longterm resources for infrastructure financing, said Sumeet Kaur Kapur, executive director of India’s Pension Fund Regulator Development Authority (PFRDA).

India currently has more than ₹50 trillion of assets under various pension schemes but these account for only about 17% of the country’s gross domestic product, or GDP, Kapur said.

She was addressing a webinar organised by the department of financial services on the ‘regulatory, investment and ease of doing business reforms’ announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2025-26.

“If you look at developed countries, some of the developed countries have more than 100% of their GDP as pension assets. Average in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries is 80%. That is aspirational for us, where we would like to reach if pension sector is to grow and we have to reach a ‘pension-society’ and a Viksit Bharat (developed economy status) by 2047,” Kapur said, making a case for efforts to step up pension coverage.

“We do have growth potential. It is said probably by 2047 we would have advanced to a high-income country and per capita income would have grown 10-13 times as per one of the estimates, giving leverage for pension savings. However, this would not happen on its own. And there would be a focused multi-pronged approach that would be needed to reach there,” said Kapur.

“We have a bit of a fragmented pension space today, and therefore the budget announcement of having a forum is very welcome and the way forward probably would be to collaborate through this forum and develop a national pension policy that would aim for at least one pension account per household and leverage the 53 crores of PM Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts that we already have. This would require innovation in pension,” Kapur said.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana is the government’s flagship financial inclusion scheme. Rolled out in 2014, it carves out affordable access to financial services such as bank accounts, credit, insurance and pensions to all citizens.

Longterm capital India’s pension sector will act as a fulcrum of economic growth by channelising small savings into productive sectors, Kapur said, adding that it is a significant source of longterm capital for infrastructure finance. “It helps in deepening financial markets. It creates a virtuous cycle and it is important we look into this,” said Kapur.

Achieving a $30 trillion economy by 2047 requires reforms in governance and administration, according to Pankaj Sharma, joint secretary in the department of financial services, who moderated the discussion on reforms.

“The critical pillars of that are ‘light-touch regulation’, ‘trust-based governance’, and ‘reduction in compliance burden’. In this connection, some concrete steps have been taken by the government. We are now in the process of drafting Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0, for which consultations are still being held,” Sharma said.

