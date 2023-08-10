Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / National unemployment rate down 4.1% in FY22 from 4.8% in FY20

National unemployment rate down 4.1% in FY22 from 4.8% in FY20

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Rural unemployment fell from 3.9% in 2019-20 to 3.2% in 2021-22.

National unemployment rate down 4.1% in FY22 from 4.8% in FY20.

New Delhi: Unemployment rate across the country fell to 4.1% during 2021-22 from 4.8% in 2019-20, as the economy picked up pace following a slowdown during the pandemic, minister for labour and employment, Bhupender Yadav, said in the Parliament on Thursday.

New Delhi: Unemployment rate across the country fell to 4.1% during 2021-22 from 4.8% in 2019-20, as the economy picked up pace following a slowdown during the pandemic, minister for labour and employment, Bhupender Yadav, said in the Parliament on Thursday.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav in a written response said that the unemployment rate in the country as well as in rural areas has been declining over the years.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav in a written response said that the unemployment rate in the country as well as in rural areas has been declining over the years.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

"Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government," he said.

According to the data provided by the minister, which is attributed to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, rural unemployment fell from 3.9% in 2019-20 to 3.2% in 2021-22.

"Investments in Infrastructure and productive capacity have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment," Yadav added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.