National unemployment rate down 4.1% in FY22 from 4.8% in FY20.

National unemployment rate down 4.1% in FY22 from 4.8% in FY201 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST
- Rural unemployment fell from 3.9% in 2019-20 to 3.2% in 2021-22.
New Delhi: Unemployment rate across the country fell to 4.1% during 2021-22 from 4.8% in 2019-20, as the economy picked up pace following a slowdown during the pandemic, minister for labour and employment, Bhupender Yadav, said in the Parliament on Thursday.
New Delhi: Unemployment rate across the country fell to 4.1% during 2021-22 from 4.8% in 2019-20, as the economy picked up pace following a slowdown during the pandemic, minister for labour and employment, Bhupender Yadav, said in the Parliament on Thursday.
Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav in a written response said that the unemployment rate in the country as well as in rural areas has been declining over the years.
Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav in a written response said that the unemployment rate in the country as well as in rural areas has been declining over the years.
"Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government," he said.
According to the data provided by the minister, which is attributed to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, rural unemployment fell from 3.9% in 2019-20 to 3.2% in 2021-22.
"Investments in Infrastructure and productive capacity have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment," Yadav added.