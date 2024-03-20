Nationalist vitriol toward China’s richest man sparks worry for business climate
Wenxin Fan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Mar 2024, 03:58 PM IST
SummaryDrinks magnate Zhong Shanshan is facing a torrent of questions about his loyalty despite being defended by the media and local officials.
Chinese nationalists have unleashed a wave of online attacks targeting China’s richest man, accusing him of being insufficiently patriotic and denting his business, a reminder of the risks facing entrepreneurs despite Beijing’s efforts to restore confidence among private investors.
