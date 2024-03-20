Nationalist vitriol toward China’s richest man sparks worry for business climate

The trouble for Zhong started with a barrage of criticism alleging that he hadn’t shown enough respect to a deceased business rival who was lauded for his patriotism. Many of the attacks have targeted Zhong’s son, who carries a U.S. passport. Others have seemed more far-fetched, going after Zhong because of the red caps used on bottles of Nongfu Spring water, comparing them to the red sun at the center of the Japanese flag and suggesting the similarity points to collusion with a historical enemy of China.