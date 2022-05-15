Nations aim to secure supply chains by turning offshoring into ‘friend-shoring’

Some skeptics of free trade say “friend-shoring" is just a term to disguise more offshoring, rather than accelerating domestic production that would better secure supply chains and create American jobs. “Friend-shoring is kind of like globalization lite. If you don’t have domestic popular support for that approach, that’s not going to be successful," says Jamieson Greer, a King & Spalding lawyer and former chief of staff for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative during the Trump administration.