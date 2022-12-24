NBFCs continue to be the primary catalyst for MSMEs' growth momentum: Experts

“Another key differentiator for any NBFC is how industry knowledge is built into underwriting. The past is not representative of the future. In fact if we are in the industry upcycle the past will look great however the future is uncertain. Therefore solely relying on the generic data without industry knowledge would lead to higher NPAs. The NBFCs can build in the methodology understanding of a specific industry or a specific geography. It is also important to differentiate specific product risk from the risk of an MSME business. Some of the products like Gold loan, supply chain finance the risk is in the product structure and not in the MSME who is the borrower. NBFCs are building product specialization to reduce risk and operating costs through more streamline processes," said Vishal Suryawanshi.