NBFCs differ over need for loan moratorium

MUMBAI : Small and medium non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are seeking a three-month loan moratorium along with restructuring to support customers hit by the second covid wave. These non-banks say that a waiver will give the much-needed breather to the small retail trader borrowers to repay their loans.

“Restructuring is not good for everyone. It’s a difficult process to do. We have to go to each borrower and we have to identify if the business is affected by covid. We have to establish documentary evidence for restructuring. All of this is not possible over a short period of time. I don’t want my employees stepping out," said Aseem Dhru, managing director and chief executive officer, SBFC Finance Pvt. Ltd. “Also, restructuring puts a marker on the borrower’s credit reports, making it difficult for him to take incremental loans from banks."

Most NBFCs have been forced to stop door-to-door collections after several collection agents and staff succumbed to the virus over the past few weeks. Collection efficiencies for these NBFCs are, therefore, seeing a sharp decline to the extent of 5-10%.

In April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed banks and non-banks to restructure loans given to individuals and small businesses hit hard by the second covid wave. Under the new guidelines, banks can restructure loan exposures of less than ₹25 crore, which have been standard as on 31 March 2021. Restructuring under the proposed framework may be invoked up to 30 September and will have to be implemented within 90 days after invocation.

“This time micro-enterprises are also included under restructuring. There are nearly 4 crore micro-enterprises and they have been hit hard. So a moratorium will help these borrowers. Last year we saw only 5% of customers who took moratorium availed of restructuring. Most could pay back regularly once the moratorium was over. This time around, without moratorium, lenders will be forced to restructure a larger number of accounts to prevent them from turning into NPAs," said Sameer Bhatia, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), SMEcorner.

However, other NBFCs such as Shriram City Union Finance, said it will wait for some clarity on lockdowns and its impact on borrowers. “This time the impact on business is much worse as the severity of the pandemic is much worse. However, we do not feel moratorium is needed at this point. Borrowers are saying not paying for six months means extending the loan tenure for another 12 months. That said, borrowers are also not clear about restructuring. They are saying don’t put pressure on us and we will start paying after a few months. Until then we don’t mind being classified as NPA," said Y.S. Chakravarti, managing director and CEO, Shriram City Union Finance.

However the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), which represents NBFCs, strongly believes that a moratorium is not the need of the hour and instead companies can benefit from restructuring.

“In restructuring, these small NBFCs are not getting back-to-back arrangement with their banks. We are, therefore, writing to RBI to get liquidity support to small NBFCs. I don’t see any difficulty in restructuring as not much additional documentation is required. I don’t see any black mark on the borrowers due to this process. Banks will not doubt the repayment capacity. People who insist on moratorium are not fully aware about restructuring benefits. We have not come across a single NBFC which has asked for a moratorium. Under moratorium, customer will have to pay interest on interest also and, therefore, it’s a bad idea," said Raman Agarwal, chair, NBFCs at Centre for International Economic Understanding.

With an aim to support these small and medium NBFCs, FIDC has appealed to RBI to provide liquidity support to those NBFCs with an asset size of up to ₹500 crore. The association has sought said that a liquidity window of ₹25,000 crore should be made available to medium and small NBFCs for a period of three years.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.