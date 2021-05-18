NBFCs differ over need for loan moratorium

However, other NBFCs such as Shriram City Union Finance, said it will wait for some clarity on lockdowns and its impact on borrowers. “This time the impact on business is much worse as the severity of the pandemic is much worse. However, we do not feel moratorium is needed at this point. Borrowers are saying not paying for six months means extending the loan tenure for another 12 months. That said, borrowers are also not clear about restructuring. They are saying don’t put pressure on us and we will start paying after a few months. Until then we don’t mind being classified as NPA," said Y.S. Chakravarti, managing director and CEO, Shriram City Union Finance.