NCAER calls for fiscal push, projects growth at 8.4-10.1% for FY22

NCAER said despite the recent spurt in both retail and wholesale inflation, the headline inflation is expected to retreat inside RBI’s band in June and continue to moderate till August, but will register a rebound after that. “The initial moderation will be on account of moderation in crude oil inflation from 178% in April, 2021 to 119% in May, 2021. However, the headline inflation may start rising again on account of a few upward risks on inflation. These are (i) rise in agricultural wages with the onset of kharif activities, (ii) further rise in crude oil inflation (iii) sticky core inflation near the upper level of the band which is a direct fallout of the pandemic such as supply chain disruptions on the face of demand revival," it added.