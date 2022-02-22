The Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) has stressed on the need for government and regulators to maintain constant vigil on the financial conditions and functioning of important financial institutions.

The council, which met in Mumbai on Tuesday, also deliberated on the various mandates of the FSDC and major macro-financial challenges arising in view of global and domestic developments.

The 25th meeting of FSDC was held under the chairpersonship of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The minister is on a two-day post-Budget outreach visit to Mumbai, where she is meeting with representatives of industry, financial market functionaries and bankers.

The FSDC has been set up by the government in consultation with financial market regulators, to strengthen and institutionalize the mechanism for maintaining financial stability, enhance inter-regulatory coordination and promote financial sector development.

At its meeting today, the council discussed measures required for further development of the financial sector and to achieve an inclusive economic growth with macroeconomic stability. It also discussed operational issues relating to currency management and took note of the activities undertaken by the FSDC Sub-Committee chaired by the RBI Governor and the action taken by members on the past decisions of FSDC.

The meeting was attended by several key officials including minister of state for finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, finance secretary T. V. Somanathan, expenditure secretary Ajay Seth, economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra, financial services secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney.

The council monitors macro-prudential supervision of the economy, including functioning of large financial conglomerates, and addresses inter-regulatory coordination and financial sector development issues. It also focuses on financial literacy and financial inclusion.

