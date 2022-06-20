Need for urban plan in advance: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 12:49 AM IST
- India’s urban population may double to 814 mn by 2050 as per UN World Urbanization Prospects
There is a need to carry out urban planning in advance as urbanization is a phenomenon that cannot be stopped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in Delhi.