There is a need to carry out urban planning in advance as urbanization is a phenomenon that cannot be stopped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in Delhi.

India’s urban population is expected to double to 814 million by 2050 as per UN World Urbanization Prospects. The report predicts that about half of the Indian population is expected to live in cities by 2025, growing by about 15% from current levels.

The central government-funded project has been built at a cost of more than ₹920 crore with the aim to provide smooth access to the exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan.

“It is for the first time urban planning is being emphasized by a government at such a large scale. We need to move forward knowing that urbanization cannot be stopped. Rather than treating it as a problem, it should be looked at as an opportunity," Modi said. “We must start planning in advance. The government is working toward providing benefits to all sections of the society including the poor and the middle class."

Modi said significant benefits will accrue from the integrated corridor in terms of saving time and fuel -- 5.5 million litres as per one estimate -- and decongestion of traffic leading to an environmental dividend equivalent to planting half a million trees.

“The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The six-lane divided Tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan," the Prime Minister’s Office said.