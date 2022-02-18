Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday highlighted the need to bridge the infrastructure funding gap and develop innovative financing mechanisms for inclusive growth in the sector while addressing the second day of the G20 meeting.

Speaking at the virtual session on 'sustainable financing and infrastructure' at the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 presidency of Indonesia, Sitharaman said that she supported the efforts being made for scaling up the sustainable finance instruments, with a focus on improving accessibility and affordability.

"Sharing her perspectives on infrastructure, FM Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the need for bridging the global infrastructure financing gap, development of innovative financing mechanisms and mobilisation of public and private investment in inclusive infrastructure," the ministry of finance said on Friday.

Sitharaman also participated in the final session of the G20 meeting, which covered the status of work on the two-pillar international tax package agreed on October 2021, tax transparency, tax and development, and other tax issues.

