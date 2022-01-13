NEW DELHI : As Covid-19 cases surge across the country and several states are resorting to mobility curbs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told Chief Ministers to ensure that livelihood of common people and economic activities are least impacted and the momentum of India's economic growth is maintained.

In his meeting with the Chief Ministers of states and Governors and administrators of Union Territories, the Prime Minister said that the focus should be on local containment and impose more restrictions on areas which have higher number of cases coming up and people are most affected. The Prime Minister chaired the meeting to review public health preparedness to Covid-19 and the National Covid-19 vaccination progress.

"Now that we have experience of fighting covid for two years, and there is nationwide preparedness, while taking Covid-related restriction measures states should ensure that the common man's livelihood and the economic activities are least impacted and the momentum of economic growth is maintained," Modi said in his address to chief ministers.

Prime Minister's caution over the economic impact of restrictions come at a time when several financial institutions and brokerage firms have revised India's growth outlook downwards for the current financial year amid the rising Covid cases and probability of more restriction measures in states.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on the need for continuous improvement in health infrastructure and increase in manpower in the healthcare sector.

Stressing on the need for preparedness ahead of all variants, Modi said that the Centre and states should continue their proactive and collective approach to fight Covid-19.

“In order to defeat Corona, we need to keep our readiness ahead of every variant. Along with tackling Omicron, we need to start preparing for any future variant from now itself", he said.

Noting that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is much more infectious, he said: "We need to be cautious, but also need to ensure that there is no situation of panic. We will have to make sure that during this festival season, the alertness of both people and the administration does not lag."

Talking of the vaccination drive, he said that nearly 92% of adult population in the country have received the first dose of vaccine and the coverage of the second dose has reached around 70%.

The Prime Minister said irrespective of the variant, proven way to tackle the pandemic remains vaccination only. He said that made-in India vaccines are proving their "superiority all over the world".

The sooner the precaution dose is given to the frontline workers and senior citizens, the more the capacity of our healthcare system will increase, he said. He also stressed on the need to counter any misinformation about vaccines or the practice of wearing masks.

The Chief Ministers spoke about the preparedness to tackle increasing cases including by increasing hospital beds and oxygen supplies.

