New Delhi: There is a need for more strategies to mitigate the uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus variant as the performance of some of the lead economic and business indicators were impacted in November, industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

According to the nine lead economic and business indicators (November data for railway freight is not available yet) of Quick Economic Trends, tracked by the industry body, six have shown uptick for the month as compared with 7 out of 10 indicators showing an uptrend in October 2021, said Pradeep Multani, president, PHDCCI.

"Although the resilience of the Indian Economy is very strong and we expect a double-digit GDP growth in 2021-22 on the back of effective policy measures undertaken by the government, still we have to mitigate the uncertainty caused by the looming impact of omicron variant," said Multani

While unemployment, exchange rate, manufacturing PMI, GST collections, exports and e-way bill registered a positive growth in November 2021, the Sensex, passenger vehicle sales and country’s foreign exchange reserves have shown a decline in the month, indicating that the emerging pandemic situation could slow things down again without proper mitigation strategies.

As per PHDCCI’s QET, exports registered a positive growth of 27% in November 2021, increasing from $23.6 billion in November 2020 to $30 billion. GST collections registered a y-o-y growth of 25% from ₹1,04,963 crore in November 2020 to ₹1,31,526 crore in November 2021. E-way bills have shown a growth 5.9%, in November 2021, increasing from 57.7 million in November 2020.

Unemployment declined sequentially by 9.7% in November 2021 from 7.8% in October 2021 to 7% in November 2021. Exchange rate appreciated by 0.6% from average of 74.9 INR/USD in October 2021 to 74.45 INR/USD in November 2021. The sequential growth of Manufacturing PMI increased by 3.0% in November 2021, from 55.9 points in October 2021 to 57.6 points in November 2021.

Supply-side issues such as high input prices, shortages of raw materials, among others are impacting the production possibilities and reducing the price cost margins of the producers, said Multani.

At this juncture, there is a need to address the high commodity prices and shortages of raw material to support the consumption and private investments in the country, he added.

The QET has indicated that the drivers of household consumption need to be further strengthened to enhance the aggregate demand as it will have an accelerated effect on expansion of capital investments.

More and more direct benefit transfers needs to be enhanced for the urban and rural poor under the various welfare schemes of the Government to strengthen and sustain the recovery in the economic growth, the industry body said.

Ten economic and business indicators of QET include demand and supply indicators along with external and financial sectors indicators, said Multani.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.