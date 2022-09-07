Need to see if new law is needed to rein in Big Tech: Jayant Sinha4 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 12:33 AM IST
- The parliamentary panel chair said monopolistic outcomes in digital economy happen within three to five years
NEW DELHI : The ruling party lawmaker heading the powerful parliamentary committee on finance has argued for strengthening the law to allow India’s competition watchdog to anticipate anti-competitive behaviour by digital companies and stop them tipping the markets.