Need to see if new law is needed to rein in Big Tech: Jayant Sinha

“The whole idea of ex-ante regulation is to ensure that even if you have a monopolistic outcome, by setting the rules upfront and saying that if indeed, you become the monopolistic ‘winner- takes-all’ entity, then you have to behave yourself competitively in certain ways. Whether it is use of data, acquisitions, pricing, self-preferencing, in all of these instances, the entity’s competitive behaviour should be fair and should enable high quality competition," Sinha said in an interview.

