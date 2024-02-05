Need to understand what is happening on ground on MNREGA: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman pointed out anomalies in economic activity and demand for agricultural equipment and consumer goods that suggest a more nuanced economic landscape in rural areas.
New Delhi: The patterns of job demand in rural areas under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) show significant variations, highlighting a need for a deeper understanding of the scheme's implementation to effectively monitor rural activities, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview with Mint.