Negative credit conditions to weigh on emerging markets in 2023: Moody‘s

Higher-rated EM sovereigns will fare better, while risks for lower-rated sovereigns are rising. “Relatively deep domestic financial markets and proactive monetary policies will support the resilience of most EM sovereigns with ratings of Ba or higher. Lower-rated sovereigns in particular will experience credit stress amid higher borrowing costs and diminished market access. We do not expect material changes in the level of support that sovereigns provide to government-related issuers," Moody’s said.