Negative credit conditions to weigh on emerging markets in 2023: Moody‘s

Higher-rated EM issuers have the credit fundamentals to weather the turn in the cycle, weaker entities with ratings of B or below are vulnerable given their limited financing options and reduced capacity to absorb shocks, Moody’s said
New Delhi: Emerging markets will face a difficult economic and financing environment that will permeate to sovereigns, companies and banks in 2023, credit ratings agency Moody’s said on Thursday.
“Next year will present a challenging backdrop for emerging markets (EMs). Our negative outlook on credit conditions for EMs will permeate to sovereigns, companies and banks. Although higher-rated EM issuers have the credit fundamentals to weather the turn in the cycle, weaker entities with ratings of B or below are vulnerable given their limited financing options and reduced capacity to absorb shocks," Moody’s said in its 2023 Outlook Report.
“A combination of weak growth in advanced economies, persistent inflationary pressures, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tight financial conditions and a subdued growth outlook for China (A1 stable) will create a difficult environment for EMs in 2023," the report said.
Higher-rated EM sovereigns will fare better, while risks for lower-rated sovereigns are rising. “Relatively deep domestic financial markets and proactive monetary policies will support the resilience of most EM sovereigns with ratings of Ba or higher. Lower-rated sovereigns in particular will experience credit stress amid higher borrowing costs and diminished market access. We do not expect material changes in the level of support that sovereigns provide to government-related issuers," Moody’s said.
Trends will, however, be more nuanced across the corporate landscape. “Exposure to sovereign risk will be a credit constraint for many EM companies. EBITDA performance will be nuanced in specific sectors but higher borrowing costs and inflation will lower profit growth and hurt demand as consumers‘ purchasing power weakens. Negative credit pressure in China’s property sector will be high," said the report.
“Negative EM credit conditions will also challenge some aspects of the operating environment for EM banks, with problem loans and provisioning charges rising, and higher inflation increasing operating expenses. Despite this, we have a stable outlook for most EM banking systems, reflecting our expectation that these challenges can be absorbed: healthy capital ratios and higher interest margins that boost banks‘ profitability support this view," it added.
Lower government revenue, competing policy priorities and eroded fiscal buffers could make climate change mitigation and adaptation financing more scarce, while extreme weather events are becoming more common.
“EM sovereigns need significant capital investment to meet climate transition goals but lower government revenue, competing policy priorities and eroded fiscal buffers will hamper their ability to fund them," the report said.
According to the report, the direction of the US monetary policy, that continues to be hawkish, suggests that interest rates will remain higher for longer, even as core inflation softens.
“We expect the Fed to take the Fed funds rate to 5 percent at its February 2023 meeting, before pausing to assess the effect on the economy. Our baseline scenario is that of a mild US recession by the second quarter of 2023," Moody’s said in its report.
Commodity prices are another trend with keen bearing on emerging market credit conditions. Global energy prices continue to be volatile and while recent price falls have eased pressures, the risk of future spillovers from an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is high.
Emerging markets in Eastern Europe with trade, tourism and energy dependence are more exposed to the conflict. Whereas commodity price pressures may ease somewhat as global growth slows, and particularly from slowing demand from China, the flip side is that this will be accompanied by lower overall import demand and reduced financial flows.
“The Asean region is most exposed to slowing growth in China, although countries and producers that have capacity to fill the gaps created by China may benefit," said the report.
Even in a situation where the market improves faster-than-expected, growth in 2023 would still be weak relatively, due to scarring from the downturn. However, although emerging market credit conditions are expected to trend negatively next year, improvement in global consumption and improvement will lead to emerging markets growth to accelerate in 2024, said the report.
“We expect EM economic growth to exceed that of advanced economies in 2023, with the growth rate difference between the two groups returning to historical rates. However, China will account for almost all of this better performance, as we still forecast lower growth for most EMs compared with 2022," the report said.