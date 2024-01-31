Negative Takes on China’s Economy Are Disappearing From the Internet
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST
SummaryChinese authorities are warning against denigrating the economy, and urging officials to highlight its “bright prospects.”
BEIJING—Several prominent commentaries by economists and journalists in China have vanished from the internet in recent weeks, raising concerns that Beijing is stepping up its censorship efforts as it tries to put a positive spin on a struggling economy.
