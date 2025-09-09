Nepal's political turmoil may threaten bilateral trade with India

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in neighbouring Nepal, the Indian government is adopting a cautious “wait-and-watch” approach as trade experts warn that prolonged instability in the country could disrupt supply chains and affect exports.

A government official said that, for now, there is no cause for concern regarding trade with Nepal. “We are, however, monitoring the situation closely and remain in regular contact with the export promotion councils to assess any potential risks,” the official said.

Another official noted that ensuring a smooth trade flow is essential, alongside continued engagement with Nepal to preserve the decades-long trade partnership. “Maintaining the movement of goods without disruption is critical not just for Indian exporters but also for Nepali consumers, who rely on timely supplies of essential products,” the second official said.

India is a major trading partner for Nepal. In FY25, it exported goods worth $7.32 billion to Kathmandu, while imports into India totaled $1.2 billion, resulting in a substantial trade surplus for India. In FY24, India's exports to the country were worth $7 billion while imports totaled $0.831 billion.

Key exports from India to Nepal include petroleum products, vehicles, machinery, electrical equipment and food items.

“Any disruption in transport routes, customs operations, or cross-border logistics could delay shipments, impacting both Indian exporters and Nepali consumers who rely on these goods,” said Ajay Srivastava, co-founder, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

“As of now, the protests are limited to Kathmandu, the capital city. However, if they spread to other cities, the trade routes could be disrupted as the majority of goods destined for Nepal are transported by road,” said Srivastava.

There is precedence for such disruptions. The political unrest in Nepal has earlier led to temporary bottlenecks at border points such as Raxaul-Birgunj and Sunauli-Bhairahawa, affecting timely delivery of key items.

Indian exporters are particularly concerned about perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, and industrial inputs, which are sensitive to delays.

Indian goods are transported to Nepal almost entirely via road, as the Himalayan nation is landlocked and has no seaports. The busiest trade route is the Raxaul–Birgunj crossing, which handles the majority of imports, including petroleum products, food items, vehicles, and machinery. Other important routes include Sunauli–Bhairahawa for consumer goods and perishables, Jogbani-Biratnagar for industrial goods and raw materials, and Nepalgunj-Rupaidiha for western Nepal.

Most goods move in trucks and lorries, with customs clearance carried out at designated border points. While rail and air links exist, their use is limited: the Raxaul–Birgunj rail line handles some freight, and air cargo through Kathmandu airport is primarily reserved for high-value or urgent shipments. This heavy reliance on road transport makes trade vulnerable to disruptions, whether from protests, strikes, or administrative delays at border points.

Nepal is facing a severe political crisis, driven by widespread protests and political instability. The unrest, largely led by young citizens, stems from their frusration over corruption, nepotism, and limited economic opportunities. The immediate trigger, however, was the government’s ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and WhatsApp, for failing to register under the country's new regulations.

Many viewed the government's move as an attempt to suppress public dissent, sparking massive demonstrations, particularly in Kathmandu, where protesters clashed with security forces and set fire to government offices and politicians’ residences.

The government responded with force, using live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas. At least 19 protesters were killed and over 300 injured, prompting Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to resign. While the ban on social media has been lifted, protests continue, reflecting deeper dissatisfaction among the youth, who demand accountability and systemic political reforms.