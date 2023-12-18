Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Net direct tax collections jump 20.7% to 13.7 lakh crore so far in FY24

Net direct tax collections jump 20.7% to 13.7 lakh crore so far in FY24

Livemint

Net direct tax collections stand at 13,70,388 crore, compared to 11,35,754 crore during the year-ago period in FY 23

Gross Tax Collection increased by 20.66% in FY 24 so far

The net direct tax collections increased by 20.66% to 13.7 lakh crore till December in FY 2023-24. The net direct tax collections stood at 11,35,754 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

Refunds amounting to 2,25,251 crore have been issued till December 17, 2023. The Centre had collected net direct tax of 10.60 lakh crore till November 9, 2023.

The net direct tax collection of 13,70,388 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT). The total sum of net direct tax consists of CIT at 6,94,798 crore (net of refund) and PIT including STT at 6,72,962 crore (net of refund).

The provisional figures of gross collection of direct taxes for the current financial year (till December 17) grew by 17.01% YoY. The present number of gross collection stood at 15,95,639 crore, compared to 13,63,649 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

The gross collection of 15,95,639 crore includes CIT at 7,90,049 crore and PIT including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at 8,02,902 crore. Minor head-wise collection comprises advance tax of 6,25,249 crore. Tax deducted at source (TDS) stood at 7,70,606 crore, whereas self-assessment tax was at 1,48,677 crore. Regular assessment tax came in at 36,651 crore, and tax under other minor heads of 14,455 crore.

Provisional figures of total advance tax collections for FY 2023-24 ( till December 17) increased by 19.94% YoY to 6,25,249 crore. In the corresponding period of FY 2022-23, the advance tax collections of 5,21,302 crore were registered. The advance tax collection amount includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at 4,81,840 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) at 1,43,404 crore.

