Net direct tax collections jump 20.7% to 13.7 lakh crore so far in FY24

The net direct tax collections increased by 20.66% to ₹13.7 lakh crore till December in FY 2023-24. The net direct tax collections stood at ₹11,35,754 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

Refunds amounting to ₹2,25,251 crore have been issued till December 17, 2023. The Centre had collected net direct tax of ₹10.60 lakh crore till November 9, 2023.

The net direct tax collection of ₹13,70,388 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT). The total sum of net direct tax consists of CIT at ₹6,94,798 crore (net of refund) and PIT including STT at ₹6,72,962 crore (net of refund).

The provisional figures of gross collection of direct taxes for the current financial year (till December 17) grew by 17.01% YoY. The present number of gross collection stood at ₹15,95,639 crore, compared to ₹13,63,649 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

The gross collection of ₹15,95,639 crore includes CIT at ₹7,90,049 crore and PIT including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at ₹8,02,902 crore. Minor head-wise collection comprises advance tax of ₹6,25,249 crore. Tax deducted at source (TDS) stood at ₹7,70,606 crore, whereas self-assessment tax was at ₹1,48,677 crore. Regular assessment tax came in at ₹36,651 crore, and tax under other minor heads of ₹14,455 crore.

Provisional figures of total advance tax collections for FY 2023-24 ( till December 17) increased by 19.94% YoY to ₹6,25,249 crore. In the corresponding period of FY 2022-23, the advance tax collections of ₹5,21,302 crore were registered. The advance tax collection amount includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹4,81,840 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) at ₹1,43,404 crore.

