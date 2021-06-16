Net direct tax collections so far this fiscal rise over 100% to 1.85 lakh cr

The gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY22 stands at ₹2,16,602 crore compared to ₹1,37,825 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. This includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹96,923 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax(STT) at Rs. 1,19,197 crore. Minor head wise collection comprises Advance Tax of Rs. 28,780 crore, Tax Deducted at Source of Rs.1,56,824 crore, Self-Assessment Tax of Rs. 15,343 crore; Regular Assessment Tax of Rs. 14,079 crore; Dividend Distribution Tax of Rs.1086 crore and Tax under other minor heads of Rs. 491 crore, the ministry stated.