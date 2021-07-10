Net direct tax collections so far this fiscal rise over 91% to 2.49 lakh cr

Commenting on the direct tax collection trends Income Tax department sources said collection figures are encouraging and the department is cautiously optimistic to achieve the Budget target set by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He added that transparent and fair taxation system gives us the confidence, apart from revival of the economic activity, despite the difficult times, that we will be able to achieve the current target. The target for current fiscal has been set at ₹11.08 lakh crore.

