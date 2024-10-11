Net direct tax collection jumps 18% so far this fiscal to ₹11.26 trillion

  • Net direct tax revenue accounts for more than half of the 22 trillion budgeted for this financial year, indicating that revenue collection is on a strong footing.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Published11 Oct 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Collecting more than half of the target in the first half of the fiscal itself is likely to give confidence to policy makers about comfortably meeting budget estimates.
Collecting more than half of the target in the first half of the fiscal itself is likely to give confidence to policy makers about comfortably meeting budget estimates.

New Delhi: The Union government has collected 11.26 trillion so far this financial year in direct tax revenue after adjusting for refunds, showing an 18.4% annual growth, aided by strong growth in personal and corporate earnings as well as in taxes on stock market transactions, the income tax department said on Friday.

Net direct tax revenue receipt after adjusting for refunds was 9.5 trillion in the same period a year ago. 

The tax department said that it has refunded 2.3 trillion to taxpayers, including individuals and businesses, which was over 46% more than the tax refunded in the same period a year ago.

Also read | India’s industrial output in August contracted for first time in nearly 2 years

Net direct tax revenue of 11.26 trillion collected as of 10 October accounts for more than half of the 22 trillion budgeted for this financial year, indicating that revenue collection was on a strong footing.

Collecting more than half of the target in the first half of the fiscal itself is likely to give confidence to policy makers about comfortably meeting budget estimates. Net direct tax collection growth rate is faster than the 12.8% growth assumed in the full year budget presented in July after the national elections.

This is a positive sign, experts said.

“This growth can be attributed to various factors, including widened tax base, improved voluntary tax compliance by the taxpayers, economic growth and effective tax administration backed by extensive technology usage and data analysis. Overall, this was expected,” said Amit Maheshwari, Tax partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.

Corporate tax collection after adjusting for refunds grew over 11% so far this financial year to 4.94 trillion, while personal income tax receipts after refunds stood at 5.98 trillion, showing an impressive 23% growth.

While net corporate tax collection growth is in line with budget estimates, personal income tax collection growth is well above the budget estimate of 14%, showed budget documents.

Dividends from companies are now taxed in the hands of the shareholders after an amendment to the tax law in 2020, giving a boost to personal income tax collection.

Also read | India, Australia set to expand trade pact, focus on e-commerce, new sectors

Securities transaction tax (STT) collection has jumped 87% so far this financial year to 30,630 crore, up from 16,373 crore collected in the same period a year ago. STT collection has been buoyant for some time in line with hectic stock market activity.  

Gross direct tax collection before adjusting for tax refunds stood at 13.6 trillion as of 10 October, showing a growth of 22.3% from the year-ago period. 

Corporate tax receipt before adjusting for refunds stood at 6.1 trillion, while personal income tax receipt before refunds stood at 7.13 trillion in the period under review.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyNet direct tax collection jumps 18% so far this fiscal to ₹11.26 trillion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.