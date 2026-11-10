Netherlands says 'difficult' to track product origin, remains among top buyers as India continues Russian oil purchase

The Hague/New Delhi: The Netherlands has said it is “difficult” for anyone to track the origins of petroleum products, posing a question mark over the efficacy of European Union (EU) sanctions on Russian crude oil.
The Netherlands is the third-largest buyer of India's petroleum products, and its statement assumes significance given that it is the gateway for petro-product supplies to the EU through the port of Rotterdam, the largest European port. Meanwhile, India is the second-largest buyer of Russian crude exports after China.