Netherlands says 'difficult' to track product origin, remains among top buyers as India continues Russian oil purchase

It is difficult for any nation or organization to track the origins of oil products since they are mixed in "multiple places," Pieter ten Bruggencate, spokesperson for Netherlands climate and green growth minister Stientje van Veldhoven-van der Meer, said in an emailed response to a Mint query. "Traders need to show no Russian oil is used in the refining process. National custom organizations need to monitor this, but cannot monitor all shipments. Given the EU ban on importing fuels refined from Russian crude oil, it is likely that Indian oil products made from Russian oil will be exported to other parts of the world, while the rest of India's output can still go to the EU. So, it isn't a given that 'a large chunk originates from Russian oil’,” the spokesperson added.