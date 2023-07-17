Never been more optimistic about India than now: World Bank chief1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:56 PM IST
The World Bank last month revised India's GDP growth to 6.3% in FY24, down from 6.6% estimated earlier. It expects global growth to be around 2.1% during the same period.
Gandhinagar: The newly appointed World Bank chief Ajay Banga on Monday said that he has never been more optimistic about India than now, as the country remains the fastest growing major economy globally.
