New banking norms help save interest cost for CSS fund transfers
Summary
- This system has minimized instances of funds lying idle at the state level
NEW DELHI : The central government’s revamped fund transfer mode for state agencies executing centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) is helping the Centre save interest costs, and ensuring timely funds for executing agencies. That apart, it also ensures transaction data is made available directly to policymakers at the ground level, a person aware of the impact of executing the new mode, said.