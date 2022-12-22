New Bill hacks away at old laws

The 108-page Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 covers the Boilers Act, The Aadhar Act, 2016, the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, The Collection of Statistics Act, The Government Securities Act, 2006, and The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, among others.
NEW DELHI :Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday tabled a Bill in the Lok Sabha which proposes to decriminalize 183 provisions in 42 legislations including over half a dozen colonial era laws to make doing business easier.
The 108-page Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 covers the Boilers Act, The Aadhar Act, 2016, the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, The Collection of Statistics Act, The Government Securities Act, 2006, and The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, among others.
Mint reported on 26 August that the government is looking to decriminalize the archaic Boilers Act, 1923, which lays down rules for the operation of steam boilers, to improve the ease of doing business and that the government is likely to ease 60 compliances related to the legislation besides decriminalizing three provisions of the Act, removing the provision for a two-year jail time for violation of the rules.
Besides decriminalization of minor offences, the Bill envisages the rationalization of monetary penalties. It proposes a 10% increase in the minimum amount of fine and penalty levied, after every three years of enactment of the Act.
“A web of outdated rules and regulations causes trust deficit. It has been the endeavour of the government to achieve the principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, redefining the regulatory landscape of the country under the Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business reforms..." said Goyal in the ‘statement and objectives’ of the Bill.
He added that the government is committed to make India the most preferred global investment destination by boosting investor confidence.
“The fear of imprisonment for minor offences is a major factor hampering the growth of the business ecosystem and individual confidence," Goyal said.“About 183 provisions in 42 legislations are being proposed to be changed. Out of the 42 Acts, eight are from the colonial era. For instance, there was a two-year imprisonment under Indian Post Office Act 1898 for sending unpaid postal articles which have been removed," a commerce ministry official said separately.
But some Acts in the last two decades also had provisions of jail time which will be changed to penalty. There was provision of six-month jail for carrying non-biodegradable plastic in a (military) cantonment under the Cantonments Act, 2006 that has been changed to penalty. More legislations will be reviewed," the official added.
Settlement of a large number of issues by compounding method, adjudication and administrative mechanism, without involving courts will enable people to remedy minor contraventions and defaults, sometimes committed unknowingly, and save time, energy and resources.